KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 31,606 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 21,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Global Carbon ETF stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in KFA Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 1.03% of KFA Global Carbon ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Global Carbon ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Global Carbon ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.