Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,116 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. 1,432,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,396. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 236,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

