Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 204.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,167,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after purchasing an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 462,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 459,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average of $111.76. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.45.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

