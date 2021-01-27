Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYUF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Keyera stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. Keyera has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

