Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$30.00

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.29.

Shares of KEY traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.10. 1,233,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.23. The firm has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. Analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

