KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KeyCorp have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results were aided by higher revenues and fall in provisions, partly offset by higher costs. The company's inorganic growth initiatives, efforts to improve fee income, and robust loans and deposit balances are expected to continue aiding growth in the quarters ahead. While pressure on margins due to near-zero interest rates, persistently increasing expenses (mainly due to acquisitions and technological upgrades), and exposure to risky loan portfolios remain major near-term headwinds for KeyCorp, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it is expected to continue to enhance shareholder value.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

