KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Approves Stock Buyback Program

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE:KEY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,786,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,435. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

