KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

NYSE:EAT opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

