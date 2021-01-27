KeyCorp Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $90.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PWR. B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.