Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.20-0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130-140 million.

Key Tronic stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

