Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $299,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

ADNT stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.