Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53.

