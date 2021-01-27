Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.36.

Shares of PH opened at $267.04 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $293.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total value of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

