Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,779.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 271,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 256,650 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 190,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 180,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $65.23.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

