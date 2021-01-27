Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $274,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMS stock opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

