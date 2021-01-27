Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $248,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $233,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,807.74 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,297.67 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,732.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,331.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,501.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

