Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,084 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 377.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Fiserv by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

