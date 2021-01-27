Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 215,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Apyx Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 107,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $360.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

