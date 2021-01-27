Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,032 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9,117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

