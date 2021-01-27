Keeler Thomas Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,325 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $364.98 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.10.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

