Kava.io Tops 1-Day Volume of $39.30 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00006995 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava.io has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $104.22 million and approximately $39.30 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00150608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032439 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 115,458,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

