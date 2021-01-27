Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.
Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $211.45 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
