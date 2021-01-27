Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KSU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $211.45 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after buying an additional 535,808 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.