KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Cha purchased 115,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $1,994,426.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

