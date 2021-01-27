Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P) shares traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 16,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) (CVE:KAC.P)

Kalon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalon Acq Corp (KAC.P.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.