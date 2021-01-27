Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 295,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 936,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $466,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

