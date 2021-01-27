Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,630

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

KNOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Kainos Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.43.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

