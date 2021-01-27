Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,630

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) stock opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.46) on Monday. Kainos Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,392 ($18.19). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,198.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

