K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KBL opened at C$37.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$398.92 million and a PE ratio of 104.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.51. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$23.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

