JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.67

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.67 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.67 ($0.91), with a volume of 4328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.25 ($1.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock has a market cap of £53.98 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.71.

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

