JustBet One Day Volume Tops $21,362.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. JustBet has a total market cap of $232,148.05 and approximately $21,362.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JustBet has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00133512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00295626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00070766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037282 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

