Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.70

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 39457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

