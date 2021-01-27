Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $72.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

