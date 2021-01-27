Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $236,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 93.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 15.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 94,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $11,378,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock valued at $28,144,337 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $142.76.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

