Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

