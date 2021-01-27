JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7,262.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period.

JPIN traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,876. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

