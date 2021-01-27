JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of (RDS.A) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of (RDS.A) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of (RDS.A) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of RDS.A traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,597,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The firm has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. (RDS.A) has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

