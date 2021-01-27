JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

AAPL stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after buying an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

