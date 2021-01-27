Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.