Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.