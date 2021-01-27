John T. Mcdonald Sells 26,219 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 26,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,311,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,806,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

