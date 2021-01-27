John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Trading Down 0.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.13 and last traded at $45.13. 5,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 5,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

