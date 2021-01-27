JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,190.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

