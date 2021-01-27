JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 41,901 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,901 shares during the period. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JJJ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

CATH stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,533. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

