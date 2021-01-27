JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 168.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after acquiring an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $2,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock worth $18,542,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $133.41. 22,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

