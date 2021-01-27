JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $89,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 374.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.54. 299,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726,705. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.