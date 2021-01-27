JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,773.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.20. The company had a trading volume of 224,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,542. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

