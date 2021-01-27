JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 477 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 334,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,844,186. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

