JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 544.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.42. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

