JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 553.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 860.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 631.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after acquiring an additional 596,986 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 720.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,947. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,600,764 shares in the company, valued at $96,878,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,092,704 shares of company stock worth $63,589,840 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

