Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $93.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

